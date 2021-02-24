Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Position Boosted by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 446,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,955 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.33% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $26,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 108,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,115,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 84,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

ADPT opened at $56.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -59.75 and a beta of 0.35. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.76.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADPT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 6,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $377,825.80. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $55,650,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,964,172 shares of company stock worth $114,815,008. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

