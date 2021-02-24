adbank Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $44,154.00 (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. adbank has a market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $44,154.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, adbank has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. One adbank token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00056887 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.32 or 0.00749632 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00035335 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00039050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006732 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00060611 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,293.85 or 0.04668561 BTC.

adbank Profile

adbank (ADB) is a token. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 848,426,863 tokens. adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . adbank’s official website is adbank.network . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

adbank Token Trading

adbank can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

