ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.57

Shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.57 and traded as high as $3.18. ADDvantage Technologies Group shares last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 165,390 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.57.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 60.82% and a negative net margin of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,668 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of ADDvantage Technologies Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY)

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States, Canada, Central America, Asia, Europe, Mexico, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications.

