AdEx (ADX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $611,806.00

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 24th. One AdEx token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, AdEx has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. AdEx has a market cap of $15.25 million and approximately $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00055413 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $381.19 or 0.00771635 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00033472 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00039328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006745 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00060958 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,329.78 or 0.04716063 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

AdEx Profile

ADX is a token. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

AdEx Token Trading

AdEx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

