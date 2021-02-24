adidas (ETR:ADS) PT Set at €265.00 by Independent Research

adidas (ETR:ADS) has been given a €265.00 ($311.76) price target by investment analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target suggests a potential downside of 8.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ADS. UBS Group set a €338.00 ($397.65) target price on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) target price on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($364.71) target price on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €282.80 ($332.71).

Get adidas alerts:

ADS stock opened at €290.60 ($341.88) on Wednesday. adidas has a twelve month low of €162.20 ($190.82) and a twelve month high of €306.70 ($360.82). The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €284.21 and its 200-day moving average is €276.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.68 billion and a PE ratio of 126.79.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.