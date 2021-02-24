ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.16). ADMA Biologics posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.
On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.84). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ADMA Biologics.
A number of research firms have commented on ADMA. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.
ADMA remained flat at $$2.47 on Wednesday. 33,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,301,225. ADMA Biologics has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market cap of $233.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.29.
About ADMA Biologics
ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.
