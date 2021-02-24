ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.16). ADMA Biologics posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.84). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ADMA Biologics.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ADMA. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 389.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 11,482 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

ADMA remained flat at $$2.47 on Wednesday. 33,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,301,225. ADMA Biologics has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market cap of $233.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.29.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADMA Biologics (ADMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.