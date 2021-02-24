Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,261 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,874 shares of the software company’s stock worth $24,943,000 after acquiring an additional 11,275 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 25,324 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,665,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in Adobe by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 884 shares of the software company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total transaction of $10,251,077.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,127 shares in the company, valued at $43,025,605.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,063 shares of company stock valued at $53,715,598. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $463.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $222.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $478.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $481.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.42.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.