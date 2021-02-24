Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) Shares Down 1.2%

Adriatic Metals PLC (LON:ADT1) traded down 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 125 ($1.63) and last traded at GBX 126 ($1.65). 130,508 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 136,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127.50 ($1.67).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 125.16. The company has a market cap of £261.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.05. The company has a current ratio of 16.79, a quick ratio of 16.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Adriatic Metals Company Profile (LON:ADT1)

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiary, Eastern Mining d.o.o Sarajevo, engages in the mineral exploration business in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The company explores for zinc, lead, barite, barium sulfate, silver, gold, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interests in the VareÂ Project located in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

