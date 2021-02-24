ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Trading Up 6.9%

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)’s share price shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.67 and last traded at $17.51. 638,137 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 332,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.38.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADTN. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

The company has a market cap of $839.71 million, a P/E ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average of $13.24.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. Equities research analysts expect that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3,600.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ADTRAN in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ADTRAN by 427.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of ADTRAN by 197.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 8,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the third quarter valued at $134,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, and distributed enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Network Solutions, and Services & Support segments. It offers fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software; software defined networking -controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the distribution point units; optical line terminals and transport solutions; optical networking edge aggregation; IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers; cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products, software, and services.

