Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.94

Shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.94 and traded as high as $6.27. Advanced Emissions Solutions shares last traded at $5.96, with a volume of 231,983 shares.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $110.55 million, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 0.88.
About Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES)
Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides emission reduction technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal; and Power Generation and Industrials. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.
