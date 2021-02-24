Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.94

Shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.94 and traded as high as $6.27. Advanced Emissions Solutions shares last traded at $5.96, with a volume of 231,983 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $110.55 million, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 708.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 42,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 23,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES)

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides emission reduction technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal; and Power Generation and Industrials. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.

