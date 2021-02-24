Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,804 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,774 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $114,322,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $108,613,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,255,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $266,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,991 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,841,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $478,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,817,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $258,408,000 after acquiring an additional 727,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.06. 828,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,394,605. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.80 and a 200-day moving average of $86.15.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Cleveland Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.21.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $13,933,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,776,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,866,262.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 235,606 shares of company stock valued at $21,542,633. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

