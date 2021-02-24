Advanced Oxygen Technologies (OTCMKTS:AOXY) Trading Up 40.4%

Shares of Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOXY) rose 40.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 4,538 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 3,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About Advanced Oxygen Technologies (OTCMKTS:AOXY)

Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Anton Nielsen Vojens, ApS, owns and leases a commercial real estate property in Vojens, Denmark. Its property is land only, as well as a 750 square meters parcel that is used as a fuel station. The company was formerly known as Aquanautic Corporation.

