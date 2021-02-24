Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Trading 14.9% Higher

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) shares traded up 14.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.06 and last traded at $1.01. 10,793,862 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 18,552,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $113.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average of $0.51.

Get Advaxis alerts:

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Advaxis had a negative return on equity of 81.49% and a negative net margin of 13,144.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADXS. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advaxis during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Advaxis by 602.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 253,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 217,634 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Advaxis by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,069,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 2,803,200 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Advaxis during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Advaxis during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

About Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Advaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.