Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.
In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, CEO Laurent Fischer acquired 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $99,158.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,292 shares in the company, valued at $187,846.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $176,715.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.32. The stock had a trading volume of 41,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,392. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.77 and its 200 day moving average is $12.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.72. Adverum Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $26.98.
About Adverum Biotechnologies
Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.
