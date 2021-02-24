Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, CEO Laurent Fischer acquired 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $99,158.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,292 shares in the company, valued at $187,846.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $176,715.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 12,538 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 568,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after buying an additional 189,412 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 5,501,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,632,000 after buying an additional 916,800 shares during the period. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 54,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 18,727 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.32. The stock had a trading volume of 41,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,392. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.77 and its 200 day moving average is $12.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.72. Adverum Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $26.98.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

