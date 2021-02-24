AEA-Bridges Impact (OTCMKTS:IMPXU) Shares Down 3.3%

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMPXU)’s stock price was down 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.26 and last traded at $11.55. Approximately 12,728 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.66.

About AEA-Bridges Impact (OTCMKTS:IMPXU)

There is no company description available for AEA-Bridges Impact Corp..

