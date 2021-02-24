aelf Price Tops $0.24 on Top Exchanges (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 24th. During the last week, aelf has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. One aelf token can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000472 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a total market cap of $130.37 million and $49.34 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00054891 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.62 or 0.00730679 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00033153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00039031 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00060304 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

About aelf

ELF is a token. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . The official website for aelf is aelf.io

aelf Token Trading

