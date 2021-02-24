Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Trading Up 17.3%

Shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) were up 17.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.63. Approximately 1,803,916 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 4,194,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Aemetis in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Get Aemetis alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $210.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aemetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aemetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aemetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Aemetis by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 629,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

About Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products primarily through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.