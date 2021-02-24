Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Trading Up 17.3%

Shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) were up 17.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.63. Approximately 1,803,916 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 4,194,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.
Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Aemetis in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.
The stock has a market capitalization of $210.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.58.
About Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX)
Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products primarily through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.
