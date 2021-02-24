Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,495 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $14,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 70.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Aflac by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AFL. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.70.

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 6,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $303,749.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,702.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $2,132,176.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,791,890.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,974 shares of company stock worth $4,873,082. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AFL opened at $49.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $50.70.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

