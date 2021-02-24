Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.99

Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.99 and last traded at $49.85, with a volume of 4479100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.26.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AFL. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist increased their price target on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.70.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.16 and a 200-day moving average of $41.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 6,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $303,749.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,702.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $44,843.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,609.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,974 shares of company stock worth $4,873,082 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 21.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

