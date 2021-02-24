AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Increases Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 101.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,061 shares during the quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 23,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $202,000. North American Management Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 56,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

IJT traded up $2.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.38. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,983. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.34. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.68 and a 52 week high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

