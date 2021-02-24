Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) (TSE:AFN) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) (TSE:AFN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Desjardins raised their price target on the stock from C$38.00 to C$50.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) traded as high as C$42.10 and last traded at C$42.00, with a volume of 90264 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$39.41.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$38.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.14.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$32.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.97. The firm has a market cap of C$787.82 million and a PE ratio of -13.41.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

