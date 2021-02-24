Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) (TSE:AFN) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.46 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) (TSE:AFN) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 22nd. Desjardins analyst D. Newman now anticipates that the company will earn $2.46 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.65. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Get Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James raised Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$38.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from C$33.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.14.

Shares of TSE AFN opened at C$39.41 on Wednesday. Ag Growth International Inc. has a 12-month low of C$15.00 and a 12-month high of C$43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.97, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$37.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$737.48 million and a PE ratio of -13.41.

Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.