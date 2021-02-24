Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) PT Raised to $50.00 at Desjardins

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) had its target price upped by analysts at Desjardins from $38.50 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target points to a potential upside of 62.65% from the company’s previous close.

AGGZF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ag Growth International from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James raised Ag Growth International from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of AGGZF remained flat at $$30.74 during trading hours on Wednesday. 345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of $10.99 and a fifty-two week high of $32.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.89.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

