Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $64.95

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $64.95 and last traded at $64.95, with a volume of 162 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agile Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Get Agile Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.87.

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 39.70 million square meters in 75 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.