Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) was up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.21 and last traded at $3.13. Approximately 1,123,458 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,376,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

AGRX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Agile Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $273.67 million, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRX. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 612.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,129 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 15,584 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.