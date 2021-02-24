Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Bought by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,382 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned 0.15% of Agilysys worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Agilysys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Agilysys in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Agilysys news, SVP Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 8,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $452,000.00. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, National Securities lowered shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agilysys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

NASDAQ AGYS opened at $59.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.82 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.29. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $60.55.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 million. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. Agilysys’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilysys Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

