Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.75.

API has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 86 Research assumed coverage on Agora in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Agora in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Agora from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Get Agora alerts:

Shares of API opened at $73.23 on Wednesday. Agora has a 12-month low of $33.60 and a 12-month high of $114.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.26.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. Agora had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.70 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agora will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in API. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Agora by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agora in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Agora by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Agora by 258.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in Agora by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 73,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.07% of the company’s stock.

Agora Company Profile

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.