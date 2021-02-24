AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Trading Up 10.5%

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS)’s stock price was up 10.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.89 and last traded at $2.64. Approximately 462,887 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 268,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.
Several analysts have weighed in on AGFS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average is $2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.12.
AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGFS)
AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, bananas, cherries, citrus, and pears, as well as avocados, kiwifruits, melons, ornamentals, peaches and nectarines, plums, tomatoes, and others.
Recommended Story: CAC 40 Index
Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.