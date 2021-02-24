AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Trading Up 10.5%

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS)’s stock price was up 10.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.89 and last traded at $2.64. Approximately 462,887 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 268,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

Several analysts have weighed in on AGFS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Get AgroFresh Solutions alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average is $2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,983 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 182.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 56,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGFS)

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, bananas, cherries, citrus, and pears, as well as avocados, kiwifruits, melons, ornamentals, peaches and nectarines, plums, tomatoes, and others.

Recommended Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.