AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) CEO Buys $25,000.12 in Stock

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) CEO Thomas K. Equels acquired 11,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.12.

Shares of AIM traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,165,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,374,042. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $7.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 50.01 and a quick ratio of 50.01.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in AIM ImmunoTech by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 329,103 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AIM ImmunoTech by 868,350.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 17,367 shares during the last quarter. 6.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of AIM ImmunoTech in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease; and Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecule for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome.

