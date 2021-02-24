AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Shares Gap Up to $2.26

Shares of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.26, but opened at $2.55. AIM ImmunoTech shares last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 16,082 shares changing hands.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of AIM ImmunoTech in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 50.01, a current ratio of 50.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.13.

In other news, CEO Thomas K. Equels bought 14,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $25,000.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 198,568 shares in the company, valued at $341,536.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 329,103 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile (NYSE:AIM)

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease; and Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecule for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome.

