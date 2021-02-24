AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Shares Gap Up to $2.26

Shares of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.26, but opened at $2.55. AIM ImmunoTech shares last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 16,082 shares changing hands.
Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of AIM ImmunoTech in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.
The company has a quick ratio of 50.01, a current ratio of 50.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.13.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 329,103 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile (NYSE:AIM)
AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease; and Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecule for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome.
See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool
Receive News & Ratings for AIM ImmunoTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIM ImmunoTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.