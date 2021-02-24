Aion Trading 21.2% Higher Over Last Week (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aion has traded 21.2% higher against the dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $81.34 million and approximately $19.38 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,687.98 or 0.99932473 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00038566 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.59 or 0.00476299 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $452.86 or 0.00892828 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006690 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.86 or 0.00289542 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.11 or 0.00134281 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00008095 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 487,496,874 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

