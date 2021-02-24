Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.41

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.41 and last traded at $18.30, with a volume of 8182 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.98.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.64.

Air China Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AIRYY)

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

