Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) has received a consensus rating of “Sell” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AFLYY shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Air France-KLM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

AFLYY traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,114. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.00. Air France-KLM has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $9.03. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.61.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

