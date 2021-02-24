Air Lease Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AL)

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 6,857 call options on the company. This is an increase of 540% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,071 call options.

Air Lease stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,633. Air Lease has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.48.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.07 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Lease will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.57%.

In related news, Director Jie Chen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $1,049,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $1,006,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,401 shares in the company, valued at $5,006,483.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,000 shares of company stock worth $3,111,820. Corporate insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in Air Lease by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 105,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 23,330 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Air Lease by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 208,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 52,944 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 23.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 114,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 21,865 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Air Lease by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Lease presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

