Airbloc (ABL) Price Up 25.3% Over Last 7 Days

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. In the last seven days, Airbloc has traded up 25.3% against the U.S. dollar. Airbloc has a market cap of $3.87 million and approximately $39,117.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Airbloc token can now be purchased for about $0.0153 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00056374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $368.72 or 0.00738921 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00034692 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00039468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006573 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00060463 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003826 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

About Airbloc

Airbloc (ABL) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 tokens. Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

