Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Trading Up 6.7%

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) shares traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $208.15 and last traded at $200.20. 5,940,737 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 5,826,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.59.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Tigress Financial started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.12.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.04.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $1,585,718,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $846,944,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $375,721,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $343,849,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $316,298,000.

About Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

