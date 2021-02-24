AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.01

Shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.01 and traded as high as $15.33. AirBoss of America shares last traded at $15.18, with a volume of 4,826 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from $33.00 to $23.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on AirBoss of America from $43.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on AirBoss of America from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.01.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber compounds and specialty finished products to industrial, automotive, defense, first response, and healthcare markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, and AirBoss Defense Group.

