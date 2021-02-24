AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE) Shares Up 11.2%

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) shares shot up 11.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.35 and last traded at $4.17. 1,072,254 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 2,435,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.66.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AirNet Technology stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) by 35.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,688 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.89% of AirNet Technology worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

AirNet Technology Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a network of digital (television) TV screens on planes operated by 7 airlines; and gas station media network, as well as other outdoor media advertising platforms in gas stations.

