Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Shares of Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) rose 8.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.55 and last traded at $3.46. Approximately 140,097 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 331,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Akari Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Get Akari Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $54.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.00.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Akari Therapeutics, Plc will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Akari Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $382,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Akari Therapeutics by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Akari Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $55,000. 9.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.