Akash Network (AKT) Market Capitalization Tops $200.66 Million

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One Akash Network coin can now be purchased for $5.32 or 0.00010959 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Akash Network has traded 57.4% higher against the dollar. Akash Network has a market cap of $200.66 million and $4.79 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.68 or 0.00495556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00066609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.04 or 0.00080374 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00057171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00074300 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $230.01 or 0.00473589 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 122,888,106 coins and its circulating supply is 37,701,502 coins. Akash Network’s official website is akash.network

Buying and Selling Akash Network

