Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AKBA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akebia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 32.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 21,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 311,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 85,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $596.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.11. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $13.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.05.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

