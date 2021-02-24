Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.80.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.
In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 3,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $77,387.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,871.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 16,115 shares of company stock worth $447,916 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.
Akero Therapeutics stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,684. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.90 and its 200 day moving average is $29.93. Akero Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $41.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 0.58.
About Akero Therapeutics
Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.
