Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.80.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 3,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $77,387.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,871.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 16,115 shares of company stock worth $447,916 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 616.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 13.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 44,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 18.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 27.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akero Therapeutics stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,684. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.90 and its 200 day moving average is $29.93. Akero Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $41.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 0.58.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.