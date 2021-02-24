Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) Stock Price Up 15.4%

Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER) rose 15.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.56 and last traded at $3.53. Approximately 376,594 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,192,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.68.

Get Akers Biosciences alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Akers Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Akers Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Akers Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Akers Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $846,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Akers Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Akers Biosciences, Inc focuses on the development of a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2, a coronavirus causing a pandemic. It has a collaboration agreement with Premas Biotech PVT Ltd. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Thorofare, New Jersey.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Akers Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akers Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.