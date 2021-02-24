Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Shares Up 5.1%

Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS)’s stock price traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.48 and last traded at $18.58. 146,563 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 116,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Akouos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Get Akouos alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.02.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Akouos by 461.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Akouos in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Akouos in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Akouos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akouos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akouos Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, develops gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for people worldwide. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Akouos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akouos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.