Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) SVP Robert Alan Hansen Sells 1,000 Shares

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $82,640.00.

Robert Alan Hansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 18th, Robert Alan Hansen sold 600 shares of Albany International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $48,162.00.

NYSE AIN traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $83.50. The stock had a trading volume of 178,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,503. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Albany International Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.46 and a 1 year high of $84.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.39.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Albany International had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.46%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AIN. Robert W. Baird lowered Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIN. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Albany International in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albany International during the third quarter worth $42,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Albany International during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

