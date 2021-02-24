Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Hits New 52-Week High at $84.07

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $84.07 and last traded at $84.07, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.31.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Albany International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Albany International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Research analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.46%.

In related news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 600 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $48,162.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,939.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $158,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,477.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Albany International in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albany International in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albany International in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albany International in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in Albany International by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile (NYSE:AIN)

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

