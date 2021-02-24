Albemarle Co. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.55 Per Share (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Albemarle in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $3.55 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Albemarle’s FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ALB. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Argus raised their target price on Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Albemarle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.26.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $154.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.53. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $48.89 and a 12 month high of $188.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,597,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,120,826,000 after acquiring an additional 85,787 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its stake in Albemarle by 5.9% in the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,125,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,506,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Albemarle by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 845,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,783,000 after purchasing an additional 349,448 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Albemarle by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 822,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,344,000 after buying an additional 421,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 653,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,422,000 after buying an additional 19,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

