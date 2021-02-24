Alcanna (OTCMKTS:LQSIF) Stock Price Down 3%

Alcanna Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQSIF)’s share price traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.62 and last traded at $5.88. 10,661 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 25,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.34.

Alcanna Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LQSIF)

There is no company description available for Alcanna Inc

