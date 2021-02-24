Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Trading 7.4% Higher

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)’s share price traded up 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.58 and last traded at $12.22. 711,175 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,513,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.38.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aldeyra Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.55.

The company has a market cap of $474.38 million, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 13.65.

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,368,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $12,999,999.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALDX. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 103.7% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 6,285,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,575,000 after buying an additional 3,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $4,757,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 55.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 751,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after buying an additional 267,571 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1,121.5% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 139,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 128,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $724,000. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

