Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Trading 10% Higher

Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) traded up 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.28 and last traded at $19.08. 613,777 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 536,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.35.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on Alector from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Alector in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Alector has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.57.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, insider Robert Paul sold 27,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $491,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,483 shares of company stock worth $1,434,176. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Alector by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alector by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Alector by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Alector by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Alector by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia disease; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

